Tata Avinya to debut alongside Sierra and updated Punch.ev in 2026 Tata Motors will debut the Sierra.ev and a refreshed Punch.ev in the first half of 2026, followed by the year-end launch of its premium electric brand, Avinya.

Tata Motors has announced an ambitious roadmap to expand its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, starting with three major launches in 2026. The company will kick off the year with the much-anticipated Sierra.ev and a refreshed Punch.ev in the first half of 2026. By the end of the year, Tata will make its official entry into the high-end market with its new premium electric brand, Avinya.

These launches mark the beginning of a larger strategy. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), confirmed that the company plans to introduce five new electric models by FY 2029-30, including the Sierra and Avinya series, while continuously upgrading its existing portfolio.

Upcoming models: What to expect

Sierra.ev: Built on the same platform as the Harrier EV, the Sierra.ev is expected to offer both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configurations. While it will retain its iconic silhouette, it will feature EV-specific design elements, such as a closed-off front grille for better aerodynamics.

Punch.ev (Facelift): To align with the upcoming refresh of the petrol-powered Punch, the electric version will receive an updated exterior and new interior features. It will remain Tata’s most accessible and budget-friendly electric SUV.

Avinya: Representing a new "premium" chapter for Tata, the Avinya series will focus on luxury and advanced electric architecture, targeting the high-performance segment.

Dominating the Indian EV market

Tata Motors continues to be the undisputed leader in India’s electric transition, currently holding a massive 66 per cent market share. To date, the company's EV sales have surpassed the Rs 2.5 lakh crore milestone.

With a current portfolio that includes the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, and Harrier.ev, Tata aims to maintain a steady 45-50 per cent market share as the segment grows. "We will make electric vehicles available across all segments to accelerate mainstream adoption," stated Shailesh Chandra.

