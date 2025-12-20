Renault Duster to return to India in 2026; Skoda set to launch two facelifts While Renault prepares to debut two new SUVs next year, Skoda is shifting its focus toward refreshing its mid-budget lineup, with facelifts for the Kushaq and Slavia currently in development.

The Indian automotive market features a mix of both foreign and domestic automakers. Two global players, Renault and Skoda, have reportedly planned to introduce new models and facelifts in the country throughout 2026.

This year, Renault updated its Kiger compact SUV and Triber MPV in India. The company now plans to launch two new SUVs next year. Skoda, on the other hand, has been focusing on its mid-budget offerings, the Kushaq and Slavia, which are due for facelifts. The company has scheduled two major facelift launches for 2026.

Skoda new car launches in 2026

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Skoda has been working on the Kushaq facelift for quite some time, with test mules spotted on several occasions. According to reports from Autocar, the facelift is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2026.

Exterior: Spy shots suggest minor updates to the front and rear fascia.

Interior: Expect subtle changes in materials and colour schemes.

Features: Advanced updates such as Level 2 ADAS, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof are likely to be included.

Skoda Slavia Facelift

The Skoda Slavia facelift is also in development. Test mules have been spotted frequently, suggesting minor updates to the lighting, bumpers, and alloy wheels. It is slated to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to feature updated displays and the addition of ADAS.

Renault New Car Launches (2026)

New Renault Duster

Renault is set to kick off 2026 by launching the new Duster on Republic Day. While the new Duster is already available in global markets, the company is expected to make the Indian version more upmarket to better compete in the local segment.

Renault 7-Seater SUV

The automaker is also developing a 7-seater SUV based on the new Duster, expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026. Reports suggest it will take cues from the Boreal or the Bigster sold internationally. It will feature a longer body, three rows of seats, and distinct design elements to differentiate it from the standard 5-seater model.

