Tata Avinya 5-model strategy revealed: Premium EVs to feature JLR tech and Range Rover-inspired design Tata Motors has officially confirmed that its premium electric vehicle (EV) brand, Avinya, will debut its first production model by the end of 2026.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has previously revealed some exciting concept cars at different Auto Expos that will be part of its new luxury brand called Avinya. Since these concept cars were first shown, car lovers have been eagerly waiting to see them in showrooms. Recently, the company announced that the first car from this brand will be available in 2026, and they've shared more information about the models that will be released in the future.

According to a report by Autocar India, Tata Motors is planning to launch multiple models developed on JLR’s EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) platform.

The five-product strategy: P1 to P5

The report indicates that the company is currently discussing five distinct products, internally referred to as P1, P2, P3, P4, and P5:

P1 (The Flagship Sportback): This will be the first Avinya model, originally showcased as a concept in April 2022. It is described by Martin Uhlarik, Head of Global Design at Tata Motors, as a "manifesto" for the brand. The P1 will be a dynamic, low-slung 5-door Sportback. It is expected to be priced above Rs 35 lakh and will be manufactured at the company’s Sanand facility (formerly owned by Ford India).

P2 and P3 (SUVs and Utility Vehicles): The P2 is envisioned as a 4.4-metre SUV, similar in size to the Kia EV3, while the P3 is planned as a 4.9-metre utility vehicle, comparable to the Volvo EM90 MPV.

P4 and P5 (Luxury Lifestyle Models): Interestingly, the company has achieved more progress with the P4 and P5 models compared to the mid-sized P2 and P3. The P4 is designed to be a stylish SUV, similar in size to the Range Rover Sport or Velar, while the P5 is planned to be a top-of-the-line, three-row luxury SUV that will be comparable to a full-size Range Rover.

Upcoming premieres

Although Tata Motors hasn't made any official announcements about new models after the P1, there are hints that they might unveil a new lifestyle SUV called the P4 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Tata Avinya to debut alongside Sierra and updated Punch.ev in 2026