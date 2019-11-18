Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre petrol is now BS-VI compliant

Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback WagonR is now BS-VI compliant. The company said in a press release that the 1.0-litre petrol variant of the WagonR will now be compliant with the BS-VI standards.

This engine alteration has increased the price of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The revised ex-showroom price for the 1.0 litre variant of the car will be starting from Rs 4.42 lakh and the top model will be for Rs 5.41 lakh.

Image Source : MARUTI

Earlier, the 1.0-litre petrol variant of the Maruti WagonR was costing between Rs 4.30 lakh and 5.30 lakh.

The government has set a deadline for all states and car manufacturers to comply with the BS-6 standards by April, 1, 2020.