Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka booked by Delhi Police for 'assaulting', 'obstructing' cops during protest

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during Wednesday’s protest in the national capital, police sources said on Thursday.

The FIR also names several other Congress leaders and party workers who participated in the protest. The case was registered in connection with incidents reported during the demonstration, and police are examining the allegations and the roles of those involved, the sources said.

Police said 91 people were detained during the protest, including several MPs and Opposition leaders.

Rahul leads Opposition's blitzkrieg against CEC

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led INDIA bloc leaders through another day of protests, with Opposition MPs travelling in a procession of buses from a vegetarian lunch meeting to near Jantar Mantar for a surprise sit-in. However, for the second consecutive day, police stopped the planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar midway and detained Gandhi and several other leaders.

“We are not going to stop protesting till (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” Gandhi said.

The nearly three-hour-long bus procession and the subsequent impromptu sit-in at the roundabout in front of the Shangri-La hotel saw several dramatic moments. Opposition MPs were stopped by security personnel, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other women leaders lay on the road holding copies of the Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi repeatedly resisted police attempts to take him into a detention van. INDIA bloc leaders also jostled with security personnel as police tried to detain them and clear the area.

A day after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament and Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a lunch for alliance MPs at a South Indian restaurant on Janpath. The gathering was seen as a show of solidarity and a possible precursor to another street protest.

The MPs assembled at the all-vegetarian Sagar Ratna restaurant. Earlier, a section of X users had trolled Rahul Gandhi after he was seen eating a non-vegetarian roll from Khan Chacha during his nearly eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan.

With inputs from PTI

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