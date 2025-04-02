Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices by up to Rs 62,000 from April 8 With prices increasing soon, potential buyers may consider booking their Maruti Suzuki car before April 8 to save money. If you are planning to buy a new car, now might be the best time before the prices go up.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, has announced a price hike of up to Rs 62,000 across its passenger vehicle lineup, effective from April 8, 2025. The company cited rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature additions as the primary reasons for the increase.

Why is Maruti Suzuki increasing car prices?

According to Maruti’s official statement, despite efforts to optimize costs, the company is compelled to pass on some of the rising expenses to customers. The price increase will affect several models across its Nexa and Arena dealerships.

Which Maruti Cars will see a price hike?

Here’s a breakdown of how much more customers will have to pay for popular Maruti Suzuki models:

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for several of its popular models, effective from April 8, 2025. The Grand Vitara will see the highest increase of up to Rs 62,000, while the Eeco will become costlier by up to Rs 22,500. The WagonR is set to get a price hike of Rs 14,000, whereas the Ertiga and XL6 will each see an increase of Rs 12,500. The Dzire Tour S will become more expensive by Rs 3,000, while the Fronx will get a modest hike of Rs 2,500.

Maruti’s past and industry-wide price hikes

This is not the first time Maruti Suzuki has raised prices in 2025. The company previously increased prices by up to 4% in January 2025. Automakers generally implement price hikes twice a year due to market conditions and rising costs.

Other leading carmakers, including Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Kia India, have also announced price increases for April 2025, indicating a broader industry-wide trend.

Where to buy Maruti cars (according to the models)?

Maruti Suzuki sells its vehicles through two retail networks:

Nexa showrooms offer premium models like Ignis, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Baleno, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6 and Invicto. Arena showrooms are selling mass-market cars like Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Celerio, Brezza and Ertiga.

