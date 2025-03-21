Honda Activa Electric launched with swappable battery ensures, you never run out of charge

Honda has officially launched its much-anticipated electric scooter, Activa e, in the Indian market. Deliveries have begun, and customers who pre-booked the scooter are now receiving their units. The Activa e comes in two variants- Activa e Standard and Activa e RoadSync Duo, each offering a unique set of features.
Activa Electric: Variants and key differences
The primary difference between the Activa e Standard and Activa e RoadSync Duo lies in their display and connectivity features:
- Activa e Standard: Features a 5-inch TFT display but lacks smartphone connectivity.
- Activa e RoadSync Duo: Equipped with an advanced 7-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, live tracking, navigation, call/SMS alerts, music control, and OTA updates.
- Both variants come with two swappable 1.5kWh battery packs, ensuring a 102 km range per full charge.
Honda Activa e Price in India
- Activa e Standard: Rs 1,17,000 (ex-showroom)
- Activa e RoadSync Duo: Rs 1,51,600 (ex-showroom)
Honda Activa Electric: Specifications and features
Swappable Battery Technology: Users can easily swap discharged batteries with fully charged ones at Honda charging stations.
- Range: 102 km on a full charge.
- Motor: 6kW PMSM motor.
- Top Speed: 80 km/h.
- Braking System: Front disc & rear drum brakes.
- Display: 7-inch TFT (RoadSync Duo) | 5-inch LCD (Standard).
- Additional Features: USB Type-C socket, under-seat storage.
- Riding Modes: Eco, Standard, Sport.
- Charging Time: 6-7 hours for a full charge at home.
The advantage of Swappable Battery technology
Honda's innovative swappable battery system eliminates long charging hours. With dedicated Honda charging stations, users can swap a low battery with a fully charged one in just one minute. The process is simple—just remove the battery, place it on the charging dock, and insert a charged one into the scooter. This ensures minimal downtime and enhanced convenience.
