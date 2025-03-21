Honda Activa Electric launched with swappable battery ensures, you never run out of charge For users preferring home charging, the Activa e takes 6-7 hours to charge fully. However, the swappable battery feature provides an alternative that significantly reduces waiting time.

Honda has officially launched its much-anticipated electric scooter, Activa e, in the Indian market. Deliveries have begun, and customers who pre-booked the scooter are now receiving their units. The Activa e comes in two variants- Activa e Standard and Activa e RoadSync Duo, each offering a unique set of features.

Activa Electric: Variants and key differences

The primary difference between the Activa e Standard and Activa e RoadSync Duo lies in their display and connectivity features:

Activa e Standard : Features a 5-inch TFT display but lacks smartphone connectivity.

: Features a 5-inch TFT display but lacks smartphone connectivity. Activa e RoadSync Duo : Equipped with an advanced 7-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, live tracking, navigation, call/SMS alerts, music control, and OTA updates.

: Equipped with an advanced 7-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, live tracking, navigation, call/SMS alerts, music control, and OTA updates. Both variants come with two swappable 1.5kWh battery packs, ensuring a 102 km range per full charge.

Honda Activa e Price in India

Activa e Standard: Rs 1,17,000 (ex-showroom)

Activa e RoadSync Duo: Rs 1,51,600 (ex-showroom)

Honda Activa Electric: Specifications and features

Swappable Battery Technology: Users can easily swap discharged batteries with fully charged ones at Honda charging stations.

Range : 102 km on a full charge.

: 102 km on a full charge. Motor : 6kW PMSM motor.

: 6kW PMSM motor. Top Speed : 80 km/h.

: 80 km/h. Braking System : Front disc & rear drum brakes.

: Front disc & rear drum brakes. Display : 7-inch TFT (RoadSync Duo) | 5-inch LCD (Standard).

: 7-inch TFT (RoadSync Duo) | 5-inch LCD (Standard). Additional Features : USB Type-C socket, under-seat storage.

: USB Type-C socket, under-seat storage. Riding Modes : Eco, Standard, Sport.

: Eco, Standard, Sport. Charging Time: 6-7 hours for a full charge at home.

The advantage of Swappable Battery technology

Honda's innovative swappable battery system eliminates long charging hours. With dedicated Honda charging stations, users can swap a low battery with a fully charged one in just one minute. The process is simple—just remove the battery, place it on the charging dock, and insert a charged one into the scooter. This ensures minimal downtime and enhanced convenience.

