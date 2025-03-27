Royal Enfield Classic 650 launched in India: Price, features and specs

Royal Enfield has officially launched the Classic 650 Twin in the Indian market. The launch marks the arrival of its latest retro-styled cruiser, which was first showcased at EICMA 2023. The latest bike is anticipated to be priced at the price of Rs 3.37 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Chennai), and will further go up to Rs 3.50 lakh for its top variant.
Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine and performance
The Classic 650 Twin is powered by RE’s 648cc, air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder engine, producing 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque. This is the same engine that powers the Interceptor 650 and Shotgun 650, ensuring a refined riding experience. The bike features a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.
Classic 650: Design and chassis
The Classic 650 shares its chassis with the Shotgun 650, featuring a retro-inspired design with chrome-finished switchgear and wheel hubs. It comes equipped with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with MRF NyloHigh tyres designed specifically for this model.
In terms of suspension, the Classic 650 features a 43mm telescopic fork at the front with 120mm of travel and twin rear shocks with 90mm of travel, offering a comfortable ride.
Classic 650 is Royal Enfield’s heaviest bike yet!
With a kerb weight of 243kg, the Classic 650 is claimed to be the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle to date. It gets a 14.7-litre fuel tank, which provides a decent touring range to the riders.
Features and technology
The Classic 650 comes with a digi-analogue instrument console, a Tripper navigation pod, and a USB charging port. These features are similar to those seen on the Classic 350, maintaining the blend of modern tech with a vintage aesthetic.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Price and Colour Options
The Classic 650 Twin is available in four colour variants:
- Bruntingthorpe Blue: Rs 3.37 lakh
- Vallam Red: Rs 3.37 lakh
- Teal: Rs 3.41 lakh
- Black Chrome: Rs 3.50 lakh
Bookings and delivery details
Bookings for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin are now open, and deliveries are set to begin by April 2025.
