Royal Enfield Classic 650 launched in India: Price, features and specs Claimed to be the heaviest bike from Royal Enfield, the new Class 650 comes with 14.7-litre fuel tank. Availabel in four variants, the bike will be available at a starting price of 3.37 lakh in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield has officially launched the Classic 650 Twin in the Indian market. The launch marks the arrival of its latest retro-styled cruiser, which was first showcased at EICMA 2023. The latest bike is anticipated to be priced at the price of Rs 3.37 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Chennai), and will further go up to Rs 3.50 lakh for its top variant.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine and performance

The Classic 650 Twin is powered by RE’s 648cc, air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder engine, producing 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque. This is the same engine that powers the Interceptor 650 and Shotgun 650, ensuring a refined riding experience. The bike features a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Classic 650: Design and chassis

The Classic 650 shares its chassis with the Shotgun 650, featuring a retro-inspired design with chrome-finished switchgear and wheel hubs. It comes equipped with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with MRF NyloHigh tyres designed specifically for this model.

In terms of suspension, the Classic 650 features a 43mm telescopic fork at the front with 120mm of travel and twin rear shocks with 90mm of travel, offering a comfortable ride.

(Image Source : ROYAL)Royal Enfield Classic 650

Classic 650 is Royal Enfield’s heaviest bike yet!

With a kerb weight of 243kg, the Classic 650 is claimed to be the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle to date. It gets a 14.7-litre fuel tank, which provides a decent touring range to the riders.

Features and technology

The Classic 650 comes with a digi-analogue instrument console, a Tripper navigation pod, and a USB charging port. These features are similar to those seen on the Classic 350, maintaining the blend of modern tech with a vintage aesthetic.

(Image Source : ROYAL)Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Price and Colour Options

The Classic 650 Twin is available in four colour variants:

Bruntingthorpe Blue: Rs 3.37 lakh

Vallam Red: Rs 3.37 lakh

Teal: Rs 3.41 lakh

Black Chrome: Rs 3.50 lakh

Bookings and delivery details

Bookings for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin are now open, and deliveries are set to begin by April 2025.

ALSO READ: Honda Activa Electric launched with swappable battery ensures, you never run out of charge

ALSO READ: Mahindra Thar Roxx for John Abraham: 5 Exclusive features that make it special