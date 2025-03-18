Mahindra Thar Roxx for John Abraham: 5 Exclusive features that make it special

Bollywood actor John Abraham is known for his love for automobiles, has taken delivery of a specially customized Mahindra Thar Roxx. The actor, who recently met with Pratap Bose, the Chief design and creative officer at Mahindra & Mahindra, to discuss his enthusiasm for the SUV. As a result, Mahindra has delivered a one-of-a-kind Thar Roxx, built exclusively for him.
Here's a closer look at the new custom Mahindra Thar Roxx and its standout features.
1. Distinctive exterior: Stealth black finish and personalized badges
Unlike the standard version, John Abraham’s Thar Roxx stands out with a striking Stealth Black colour, giving it an aggressive and commanding road presence.
Additionally, Mahindra has added:
- Custom initials- 'JA' badging on the C-pillar, representing John Abraham’s initials.
- A uniquely designed 4x4 badge, showcasing its off-road prowess.
- Blackened elements, replacing the chrome-finished badges found on the regular model.
- These modifications make John's Thar Roxx a truly personalized masterpiece.
2. Luxurious Cabin: Mocha Brown theme and custom embroidery
Inside, the cabin exudes elegance with a Mocha Brown colour theme that complements the bold exterior.
Additional personalized touches include:
- 'Made for John Abraham' metallic plate below the passenger-side AC vent, featuring the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
- Signature 'JA' embroidery in yellow on the headrests, enhances the exclusivity.
These refinements ensure a premium and personalized driving experience for the Bollywood star.
3. Cutting-edge features: High-tech infotainment and comfort
Built on the top-spec AX7 L model, John’s Thar Roxx is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and luxury features, including:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system for seamless connectivity.
- 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system for an immersive audio experience.
- The panoramic sunroof, aaddsa a sense of openness and adventure.
- Ventilated & power-adjustable front seats, ensure maximum comfort.
These premium features elevate the Thar Roxx beyond just an off-road beast—making it a comfortable urban companion as well.
4. Enhanced safety: Level 2 ADAS and more
Safety is a priority in John Abraham’s Mahindra Thar Roxx, which comes loaded with advanced protective features, including:
- Six airbags for all-around occupant protection.
- ABS with EBD for controlled braking on all terrains.
- 360-degree camera, making parking and manoeuvring effortless.
- Front & rear parking sensors, reducing blind spots.
- Electronic parking brake for added convenience.
- Level 2 ADAS features include lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.
With these high-tech safety additions, John’s Thar Roxx ensures a secure and confident drive.
5. Powerful Diesel Engine with 4x4 Capabilities
Under the hood, John Abraham’s Thar Roxx is powered by a:
- 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 172 hp and 370 Nm of torque.
- 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and effortless gear shifts.
- 4x4 drivetrain, making it a true off-road warrior capable of conquering tough terrains.
With Mahindra’s legendary off-road DNA, John’s Thar Roxx is ready to tackle the roughest trails while delivering an exhilarating driving experience.
