Mahindra Thar Roxx for John Abraham: 5 Exclusive features that make it special John Abraham’s custom Mahindra Thar Roxx is a perfect blend of style, performance, and exclusivity. From its aggressive blacked-out design to its high-tech features and off-road capabilities, the SUV is a true reflection of John’s passion for automobiles.

Bollywood actor John Abraham is known for his love for automobiles, has taken delivery of a specially customized Mahindra Thar Roxx. The actor, who recently met with Pratap Bose, the Chief design and creative officer at Mahindra & Mahindra, to discuss his enthusiasm for the SUV. As a result, Mahindra has delivered a one-of-a-kind Thar Roxx, built exclusively for him.

Here's a closer look at the new custom Mahindra Thar Roxx and its standout features.

1. Distinctive exterior: Stealth black finish and personalized badges

Unlike the standard version, John Abraham’s Thar Roxx stands out with a striking Stealth Black colour, giving it an aggressive and commanding road presence.

Additionally, Mahindra has added:

Custom initials- 'JA' badging on the C-pillar, representing John Abraham’s initials.

A uniquely designed 4x4 badge, showcasing its off-road prowess.

Blackened elements, replacing the chrome-finished badges found on the regular model.

These modifications make John's Thar Roxx a truly personalized masterpiece.

(Image Source : MAHINDRA)Mahindra Thar Roxx

2. Luxurious Cabin: Mocha Brown theme and custom embroidery

Inside, the cabin exudes elegance with a Mocha Brown colour theme that complements the bold exterior.

Additional personalized touches include:

'Made for John Abraham' metallic plate below the passenger-side AC vent, featuring the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Signature 'JA' embroidery in yellow on the headrests, enhances the exclusivity.

These refinements ensure a premium and personalized driving experience for the Bollywood star.

3. Cutting-edge features: High-tech infotainment and comfort

Built on the top-spec AX7 L model, John’s Thar Roxx is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and luxury features, including:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system for seamless connectivity.

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system for an immersive audio experience.

The panoramic sunroof, aaddsa a sense of openness and adventure.

Ventilated & power-adjustable front seats, ensure maximum comfort.

These premium features elevate the Thar Roxx beyond just an off-road beast—making it a comfortable urban companion as well.

(Image Source : MAHINDRA)Mahindra Thar Roxx

4. Enhanced safety: Level 2 ADAS and more

Safety is a priority in John Abraham’s Mahindra Thar Roxx, which comes loaded with advanced protective features, including:

Six airbags for all-around occupant protection.

ABS with EBD for controlled braking on all terrains.

360-degree camera, making parking and manoeuvring effortless.

Front & rear parking sensors, reducing blind spots.

Electronic parking brake for added convenience.

Level 2 ADAS features include lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

With these high-tech safety additions, John’s Thar Roxx ensures a secure and confident drive.

5. Powerful Diesel Engine with 4x4 Capabilities

Under the hood, John Abraham’s Thar Roxx is powered by a:

2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 172 hp and 370 Nm of torque.

6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and effortless gear shifts.

4x4 drivetrain, making it a true off-road warrior capable of conquering tough terrains.

With Mahindra’s legendary off-road DNA, John’s Thar Roxx is ready to tackle the roughest trails while delivering an exhilarating driving experience.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki to increase car prices by up to 4 per cent from April 2025

ALSO READ: India set to slash EV import duty from 110 per cent to 15 per cent: Tesla, Hyundai and VW show interest