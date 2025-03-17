Maruti Suzuki to increase car prices by up to 4 per cent from April 2025 With this upcoming increase, Maruti Suzuki joins several other automakers in adjusting prices due to inflation and rising production costs in the automobile sector.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has announced that it will hike the prices of its vehicles by up to 4 per cent starting April 2025. The company cited rising input costs and operational expenses as the main reasons behind this decision.

Why is Maruti Suzuki increasing prices?

Maruti Suzuki has stated that despite efforts to optimize costs and minimize the impact on customers, the rising raw material costs, logistics expenses, and overall inflation have made it necessary to pass on some of the increased costs to buyers.

The price hike will vary depending on the model of the car, meaning different vehicles will see different levels of price increases.

Previous price hikes in 2025

January 2025: Maruti Suzuki had already implemented a 4 per cent price increase on its cars, which was announced in December 2024.

February 2025: Another price revision was made, with increases ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 32,500 across select models.

Impact on car buyers

This latest price hike could impact customers planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki vehicle, as models across various segments will become more expensive. However, it remains to be seen whether the company introduces any discounts or benefits to offset the impact for buyers.

