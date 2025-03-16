How hackers take over WhatsApp accounts and smart tips to stop them Protect your WhatsApp account by enabling two-factor authentication, avoiding suspicious calls or messages, and never sharing OTPs. If hacked, act quickly—alert your contacts, report to WhatsApp, and file a police complaint to prevent further misuse.

WhatsApp hacking is becoming increasingly common, with fraudsters using social engineering tricks to take control of accounts. Protect yourself by securing your account, staying cautious of suspicious calls and messages, and enabling two-factor authentication.

Hackers are using sophisticated tricks to take over accounts, exploit personal data, and scam users. Recently, several individuals have fallen victim to WhatsApp hacking incidents, exposing security loopholes.

Here’s how these attacks happen and how you can protect yourself.

Case 1: A WhatsApp account hijacked in seconds

Shantanu Gupta, a political analyst and author, was travelling by train when he lost access to his WhatsApp account.

How did the hack happen?

His WhatsApp started logging in and out on its own.

After multiple failed login attempts, he was locked out for four hours.

Hackers used voice call forwarding to receive the OTP and configure WhatsApp on another device.

The aftermath?

The hacker started messaging his contacts—including his wife—asking for money.

Friends and family were alarmed and reached out to verify the requests.

Gupta had to use social media to warn others that his WhatsApp was hacked.

Lack of support from WhatsApp and Airtel

WhatsApp failed to detect the suspicious activity despite multiple financial messages being sent.

Airtel allowed call forwarding without any verification or alert, enabling the scam.

Case 2: The mystery of night-time takeovers

A WhatsApp user, Manish (name changed), has been experiencing an unusual hacking pattern.

What’s happening?

Every night, hackers gain control of his WhatsApp account.

New WhatsApp groups are created with unknown numbers.

Every morning, he has to request access from WhatsApp and delete the suspicious groups.

Even two-factor authentication (2FA) could not stop it

Despite enabling 2FA, hackers continue taking over his account.

He has now decided to file a police complaint for further investigation.

How hackers take over WhatsApp accounts

Cybercriminals use multiple techniques to hijack accounts. Here are some of the most common methods:

OTP Phishing: Scammers pretend to be WhatsApp support or a trusted contact and trick users into sharing their six-digit verification code. SIM Swapping: Hackers obtain a duplicate SIM card for the victim’s number, allowing them to take over WhatsApp. WhatsApp Web Hijacking: Attackers get brief access to a user’s phone and link their WhatsApp to WhatsApp Web, maintaining remote access. Call Merging Scam: A scammer asks you to merge a call, unknowingly connecting you to an automated WhatsApp OTP verification call. The scammer hears the OTP and gains control of your account.

How to protect your WhatsApp account from hackers

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Set up an additional PIN to secure your account. Never Share OTPs: WhatsApp will never ask for your verification code—don’t share it with anyone. Turn Off Call Forwarding: Contact your network provider to disable call forwarding without authorization. Check WhatsApp Web Sessions: Regularly go to WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices and log out of unknown sessions. Activate ‘Lockdown Mode’ (iPhone Users): This prevents unauthorized device linking. Stay Alert to Suspicious Messages: Never merge calls with unknown numbers or follow scammer instructions.

