Call merging scam: What is it and how to stay sad NPCI has emphasized that user awareness and caution are the best ways to stay safe from financial frauds. If you receive any suspicious call asking you to merge lines, hang up immediately and report the number. Stay alert and keep your hard-earned money safe!

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a warning for millions of UPI users across the country about a new type of fraud called the Call Merging Scam. Cybercriminals are using this trick to steal OTPs and empty bank accounts. NPCI has urged users to stay vigilant and avoid merging calls from unknown numbers.

What is the Call Merging Scam?

Cybercriminals are adopting new techniques to trick UPI users. Here’s how the Call Merging Scam works:

Scammers call the victim, posing as a recruiter for a job interview or an organizer of an event. They claim that they got the victim’s number from a mutual friend. The scammer then asks the victim to merge the call with another incoming number, pretending that their "friend" is on the line. In reality, the second call is an automated OTP call from the victim’s bank. By merging the call, the scammer hears the OTP and uses it to access the victim’s UPI-linked bank account.

Why is this Scam dangerous?

OTPs are essential for completing UPI transactions, and scammers exploit this to authorize fraudulent payments.

Many users do not realize what has happened until they check their bank accounts, by which time the damage is done.

The scam is designed to appear convincing, as it involves a supposed mutual friend or a familiar-sounding reason like a job offer.

How to protect yourself from Call Merging Scams?

Staying alert is the key to avoiding fraud. Follow these steps to keep your bank account safe:

Never merge calls from unknown numbers: If someone asks you to merge a call, refuse immediately. Do not share OTPs: OTPs are confidential and should never be shared over calls, even if the caller claims to be from a bank or a friend. Enable spam call detection: Most smartphones have built-in spam call filters. You can turn this on from your phone’s call settings. Ignore suspicious calls: If you receive a call from an unknown person claiming to be a recruiter or event organizer, verify their details independently before proceeding. Report fraudulent calls: If you suspect a scam, report it immediately to your bank or the cybercrime helpline. Use secure banking apps – Avoid responding to OTP calls and rely on secure banking apps for transactions. Stay informed: Follow official updates from NPCI and banks to stay aware of new fraud techniques.

