Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 19.95 lakh: First 7-seater EV from the brand Mahindra XEV 9S is launched in India at Rs 19.95 lakh. The new 7-seater electric SUV is based on the XUV700 platform and comes with three battery options- 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh. Power ranges from 228bhp to 282bhp, with the 70kWh variant capable of hitting 0–100 kmph in 7 seconds.

New Delhi:

Mahindra has introduced its first three-row electric SUV in the Indian market. The new XEV 9S is available at a starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The XEV has been positioned as a family-focused EV and built on the XUV700 platform. The new model strengthens. The company's growing electric portfolio already includes the XEV 9e, BE6, and XUV400. With growing demand for premium, practical electric SUVs, the XEV 9S is expected to play a major role in Mahindra's growth within the EV market.

Design and exterior features: Modern EV

The Mahindra XEV 9S sports a refreshed EV-specific design language. The front fascia is fully enclosed, accented by L-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked projectors, and a sleek full-width LED light bar. Aerodynamic alloy wheels, flush door handles, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and exclusive EV badging complete the clean, futuristic exterior.

It directly rivals the Kia Carens Clavis for those buyers who want a spacious 7-seater with a more premium design at an affordable price.

Battery options, range and performance

The XEV 9S is available from Mahindra in three different battery configurations: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh.

Currently, both the 59 kWh and 79 kWh packs are seen in Mahindra's BE6 and XEV 9e models. They make 380Nm torque with power outputs of 228 bhp (59 kWh) and 282 bhp (79 kWh), respectively.

The new 70 kWh variant comes with a single motor developing 241 bhp and 380 Nm, which sprints the car from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7 seconds.

All variants will benefit from Mahindra's latest EV platform tuning, enhanced power delivery, and optimised thermal management for Indian conditions.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pricing as per the variant

59kWh will cost Rs 19.95 lakh

79kWh will cost Rs 21.95 lakh

70kWh will cost Rs 24.45 lakh

79kWh will cost Rs 25.45 lakh

79kWh will cost Rs 27.35 lakh

With the XEV 9S, Mahindra has certainly made a strong entry into the 7-seater electric SUV category. The company claims to deliver a solid performance, multiple batteries and a modern design at a competitive price tag.

As India's EV adoption upscales over the period of time, the XEV 9S car is expected to be a key player among families which are shifting to electric mobility.