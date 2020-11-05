Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai drives in all new i20 with price starting at Rs 6.79 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has launched all-new versions of its premium hatchback i20, priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The fourth generation of the i20 comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains and would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Motors Altroz and Toyota Glanza.

The 1.2-litre petrol manual variants are priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh while the automatic trims are tagged at Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh.

Similarly, the 1-litre turbo petrol variants with IMT technology are priced at Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh while the seven-speed DCT trims are tagged at Rs 10.66 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh.

The 1.5-litre diesel variants are priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 10.59 lakh. The company said all prices were introductory and would remain in force till December-end.

"In this pandemic period, the all-new i20 will play a great role in generating interest among the customers. The model has performed so well in the Indian market and we are expecting better performance in terms of volumes and customer satisfaction with the all-new version," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim told PTI.

The company has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment with the launch of the model, he added. The model comes with ten first in segment features like hill assist control, multi-phone Bluetooth connectivity, air purifier and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) among others.

The new i20 also comes with a Bose sound system, electric sunroof, smartphone wireless charger and 50 connected features. "Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future-ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India," Kim said.

The 1.2 litre petrol manual trims deliver a fuel efficiency of 20.35 kmpl while the IVT variants deliver 19.65 kmpl, the company said. The 1-litre turbo petrol trims deliver around 20 kmpl while the diesel variants come with a fuel efficiency of 25 kmpl, it added.

The model top trims of the model come with six airbags, vehicle stability management and electronic stability control. Standard features across four trims include dual airbags and rear parking sensors among others, HMIL said.

"A new product adds to the excitement in the market. Last year there was a de-growth but Hyundai has reported growth. This year as well we have reported growth. As long as you are able to provide good styling and technology, customers in India will come and buy cars of their choice," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

