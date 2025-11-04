France activates world’s first road that wirelessly powers electric vehicles France has launched the world’s first wireless EV-charging highway near Paris. The 1.5 km stretch can charge cars, buses, and trucks using copper coils embedded beneath the road, delivering up to 300 kW power while vehicles are in motion.

New Delhi:

France has turned on the first-ever 1.5-kilometre stretch of road that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles while driving. In what is believed to be the world's first, the revolutionary highway, located near the A10 motorway outside Paris, marks a key step toward the future of sustainable mobility.

A system independently verified by Gustave Eiffel University has confirmed the road is capable of delivering over 200 kW of continuous power, peaking at 300 kW—comparable to Tesla’s V3 Supercharger speeds.

How will the wireless EV work?

Underneath the asphalt is a network of copper coils that generate a magnetic field.

This magnetic energy is then transformed into usable power in electric vehicles equipped with special receivers.

It uses the same principle as the wireless charging of smartphones, similar to attaching a MagSafe or magnetic power bank to the back of an iPhone. Works in heavy rain, snow, and icy conditions. Can charge several cars, buses, and trucks at the same time Does not require stopping or plugging in



Because these vehicles continuously charge while on the move, they can go for longer distances without necessarily having to stop and therefore reduce the size of large battery packs carried.

Enormous increase in range while in motion

According to ArenaEV, the range of vehicles increased considerably after just a few minutes of on-road driving. It could directly tackle range anxiety, which is seen as the main challenge to EV adaptation today.

If widely deployed, manufacturers may be able to make lighter, smaller, and cheaper EVs, since they wouldn't require huge battery packs to travel long distances.

No moving parts, low maintenance

Since the copper coil system is embedded under the pavement, there are:

No moving parts

Lower chances of mechanical wear

Savings of maintenance costs

It will be developed by Electreon, one of the global leaders in wireless charging technology.

France’s goal: Making 9,000 km of EV-charging roads by 2035

The new road has been aligned with the French Ministry of Transport's long-term plan, which is to install wireless charging roads for 9,000 km by 2035. With this, France will be the first nation to have a nationwide EV-charging roadway network, which will have the potential to transform public transport, freight logistics and everyday driving.