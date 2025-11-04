Samsung Galaxy S26 series tipped for February 2026 launch: Bigger displays, smarter cameras, more Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is reportedly scheduled to launch on February 25, 2026. The series is expected to retain the current three-model structure- Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra — after earlier rumours of a redesigned lineup.

Samsung, one of the leading consumer goods brands, is preparing to unveil its premium flagship devices under the Galaxy S26 lineup. As per the reports, it was stated that the series will launch on February 25 (2026), and as per the Android Central report, the device details were shared on the South Korean media outlet Money Today. The Korean giant further reported sticking with the familiar trio, as seen with the earlier range-based model, to be S26, upgrading to S26 Plus and the premium S26 Ultra. The company further denied earlier claims about a new Pro model or an Edge revival.

According to the Android Central report, Samsung is allegedly disregarding the previous rumours about a new Pro model or an Edge revival.

Samsung to postpone launch window

For the last couple of years, Samsung has been pushing its S series launches earlier and earlier each year. The Galaxy S24 and S25 series both launched in January. But the upcoming S26 series may revert to a late-February window, as with the Galaxy S22 timeline.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup?

According to a number of reports which surfaced, Samsung will include noticeable improvements in display quality, AI capabilities and camera hardware.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will be headlined by a 6.9-inch QHD+ M14 OLED display, which is said to feature an AI-powered privacy filter that narrows viewing angles.

Its quad-camera setup may incorporate:

200MP main sensor (wider aperture)

50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom)

12MP or 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)

A new ultra-wide lens

Both the variants of the upcoming series – S26 and S26 Plus – are said to have similar features but with smaller displays, at 6.3 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, all on the new M14 OLED platform.

Performance, battery and charging details

Depending on the region, the Galaxy S26 series could run either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Battery upgrades include:

5,400mAh (for Galaxy S26 Ultra)

4,900mAh (for Galaxy S26 Plus)

4,300mAh (for Galaxy S26)

The Ultra model is also tipped to support 60W fast charging, Qi2 magnetic charging, and S Pen support.