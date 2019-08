Image Source : BMW German carmaker BMW is all set to launch the all-new BMW 3 Series today.

German carmaker BMW will launch the all-new 3 Series in the Indian market today. The new 3 Series will be codenamed G20 and will be based on the platform used in the 5 and 7 Series. BMW has been one of the most successful luxury car sellers in India in recent times.

In 2018 BMW saw its all time highest selling numbers in India. The company would want to retain the numbers by launching the latest edition of the 3 series which is also one of BMW's most popular cars in India.