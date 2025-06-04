Bengaluru gets India's first solar EV charging station with second-life batteries The new charging station at BESCOM EV Hub Charging Station is located near the airport and has the capacity to charge up to 23 vehicles simultaneously.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, the country unveiled its first solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station, which features second-life battery storage, at the BESCOM EV Hub Charging Station. This pilot project, named Renewable Energy to Electric Vehicle (RE2EV), marks a significant step forward in advancing clean energy and sustainable transport infrastructure. The inauguration was officiated by Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George. George highlighted that the combination of solar energy with repurposed batteries allows for a sustainable, grid-independent operation, providing better access to charging stations in a high-demand area.

According to a press release from Delta Electronics India, which supplied the nine DC fast chargers for the RE2EV project, a 45 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system powers a 100 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) made from repurposed batteries.

These batteries, while no longer fit for vehicle use, still have enough capacity to efficiently store and discharge energy, as stated in the release.

Located near the airport, the hub can charge up to 23 vehicles at once.

Developed under the Green Urban Mobility Innovation Living Lab and supported by GIZ India, BESCOM, and DULT, this project is part of the SUM-ACA initiative (Sustainable Urban Mobility – Air Quality, Climate Action, Accessibility), according to the press release.

Karnataka boasts over 5,880 EV charging stations statewide, with 4,462 located in the Bengaluru Urban district. This year alone, 140 new chargers have been added, the release noted.

For details on the RE2EV hub—such as its location, availability, and charging rates—users can check the “EV Mitra” app by BESCOM.

Meanwhile, the government has shared new guidelines aimed at boosting the production of electric cars in India. According to these new rules, companies will be allowed to bring in up to 8,000 electric cars each year at a significantly lower import tax of 15 per cent, instead of the much higher rates that can reach up to 100 per cent. However, in order to take advantage of this reduced tax, companies must commit to investing Rs 4,150 crore to set up manufacturing plants in India.

ALSO READ: Tesla's current focus in India on establishing showrooms, not on manufacturing electric cars: Kumaraswamy

Inputs from PTI