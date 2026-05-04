Tollygunge Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Can Aroop Biswas secure a fifth consecutive win?

New Delhi:

As West Bengal heads into the 2026 Assembly elections, the Tollygunge constituency in south Kolkata remains one of the most dynamic and closely watched seats. Known as the hub of Bengal’s film and television industry, Tollygunge brings together a diverse electorate - urban middle-class families, media professionals, migrant workers and long-settled working-class communities. This mix has shaped its political character over the years, making it a crucial battleground. The seat, numbered 152, is a general constituency with no reservation.

The main contest in Tollygunge this year features Aroop Biswas of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who is seeking to retain his hold on the seat. He faces a challenge from BJP’s Papiya Dey Adhikari, CPI(M)’s Partha Pratim Biswas and Congress candidate Manas Sinha Roy, setting up a multi-cornered contest. The constituency has historically mirrored broader political shifts in West Bengal - from being a Left stronghold to becoming a TMC bastion after 2011, when Mamata Banerjee-led party expanded its influence in urban pockets.

In recent elections, Aroop Biswas has maintained a strong grip on Tollygunge. In 2021, he secured 1,01,440 votes, defeating BJP’s Babul Supriyo by a wide margin, while in 2016 he also emerged victorious against CPI(M)’s Madhuja Sen Roy. As voting approaches, all eyes are on whether the TMC can continue its dominance or if the opposition can make inroads. Tollygunge will go to polls along with other constituencies later this month, with live updates on vote count, leading candidates and final results expected to offer key insights into the evolving political landscape of West Bengal.

Do read: Kharagpur Sadar Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Tight contest expected between BJP and TMC

Who is leading the early trends?

Vote counting started at 8 am, and initial trends are expected soon.

Who won in the last elections?

Tollygunge Assembly constituency witnessed a decisive contest in the 2021 West Bengal elections, with AITC’s Aroop Biswas securing a comfortable victory. He polled 1,01,440 votes, accounting for 51.4% of the vote share. BJP’s Babul Supriyo came in second with 51,360 votes (26.02%), while CPI(M)’s Debdut Ghosh finished third with 40,597 votes (20.57%). The margin of victory stood at a significant 50,080 votes. Other candidates included NOTA with 2,310 votes (1.17%) and SUCI(C)’s Debabrata Bera with 454 votes (0.23%). The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 1,97,642, translating to 73.28%, with the seat retained by AITC.

Also read: West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mamata eyes fourth straight term but can BJP unseat TMC?