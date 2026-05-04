Kharagpur Sadar Results 2026 LIVE: BJP's Dilip Ghosh takes early lead against TMC's Pradip Sarkar

Kolkata:

Kharagpur Sadar is gearing up for a closely fought contest in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, with voting scheduled in the first phase on April 23. The constituency has emerged as a key battleground, drawing attention due to the presence of heavyweight candidates and its history of tight electoral margins. As part of the larger 294-seat contest, Kharagpur Sadar will be among the early indicators of the state’s political direction.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded senior leader Dilip Ghosh, who previously represented the seat between 2016 and 2019 before moving to national politics. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again nominated Pradip Sarkar, while CPI(M) has put forward Madhusudan Roy, and the Congress has fielded Papiya Chakraborty. The presence of established names across parties has set the stage for a high-stakes, multi-cornered contest.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP secured the seat with a narrow margin, as Hiran Chatterjee defeated Pradip Sarkar by just 3,771 votes, underlining the constituency’s competitive nature. Earlier in 2016, Dilip Ghosh had also won the seat for the BJP. According to Election Commission data, Kharagpur Sadar had over 2.34 lakh voters in 2021, reflecting a diverse electorate. As polling approaches, all eyes are on whether the BJP can retain its hold or if the TMC can reclaim the seat. Live updates on vote count, leading candidates and final results from Kharagpur Sadar will be closely tracked.

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Who is leading the early trends?

Counting started at 8 am. BJP's Dilip Ghosh takes an early lead against TMC's Pradip Sarkar.

Who won in the last elections?

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Kharagpur Sadar seat was won by BJP’s Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya, who secured 73.06% of the total votes polled. He defeated AITC’s Pradip Sarkar by a massive margin of 79,607 votes.

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