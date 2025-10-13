'Women shouldn't go out at night, police can't patrol everywhere': TMC leader on Durgapur rape case Durgapur rape case: The 23-year-old victim, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was allegedly gang-raped after stepping out for dinner with a friend near her private medical college.

Kolkata:

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drew criticism for her "insensitive" comment regarding the alleged gangrape of a MBBS student in Durgapur, TMC MP Saugata Roy sparked another controversy on Monday by suggesting that women should exercise caution, noting that the police cannot be everywhere.

The Durgapur woman, a medical student originally from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped near the college campus in the industrial township on the night of October 10.

'Police can't patrol everywhere': TMC leader

"Such cases are rare in Bengal. Women's safety in Bengal is better than in any other place. But women shouldn't leave their colleges so late at night, as the police can't patrol everywhere. Police cannot be present on every road; police can take action after an incident occurs. So, women should also be cautious," Roy said.

Mamata terms Durgapur 'gangrape' shocking

The Chief Minister termed the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district as "shocking" and said that no accused would be spared but Banerjee said the medical institution concerned also bears responsibility for the incident.

"The girl was studying in a private medical college. How she came out at night at 12:30? So far I know, it (the incident) happened in a forest area. Investigation is on. I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges should also take care of their students. Especially, the girls should not be allowed to come outside at night-time. They (female students) have to protect themselves also," said the CM.

Durgapur rape case

The shocking crime occurred late Friday night near the premises of a private medical college in Shobhapur, Durgapur — about 170 km from Kolkata. The survivor, a 23-year-old second-year MBBS student originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, was reportedly returning from dinner with a friend when she was attacked. According to police reports, three men approached the victim, snatched her phone, dragged her to a nearby wooded area, and raped her. After the assault, the accused allegedly demanded money to return her phone.

The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a medical student, taking the total number of apprehensions in the case to five, a senior officer said. Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of the student.

The incident has also triggered sharp reactions from neighbouring Odisha, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging his West Bengal counterpart to ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty will also reach West Bengal during the day and she would speak to the survivor and check her health condition, and meet her parents and hold discussions with the local police.

