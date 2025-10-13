Durgapur medical student rape: Two more accused nabbed, says Bengal Police; all five now in custody The incident occurred on Friday night when the 23-year-old victim, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district, was allegedly gang-raped after stepping out for dinner with a friend near her private medical college.

Durgapur:

The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested two more individuals in connection with the gang-rape of an MBBS student in Durgapur, bringing the total number of accused in custody to five.

According to a senior police official, quoted by PTI, all suspects involved in the case have now been apprehended.

All suspects nabbed

The incident occurred on Friday night when the 23-year-old victim, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district, was allegedly gang-raped after stepping out for dinner with a friend near her private medical college.

"Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint filed by the woman,” Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP said.

Earlier on Sunday, three persons were nabbed in connection with the incident. They were remanded to 10-day police custody by a subdivisional court in Durgapur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as "shocking" and said her government has 'zero tolerance' for such crimes. However, her remark, suggesting women to not step out alone late at night, is attracting a lot of criticism.

Allegations of political affiliations

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that one of the five accused is a member of the ruling TMC.

TMC's response

Responding to the allegation, TMC spokesperson Debanshu Bhattacharya stated that the party maintains a policy of "zero tolerance" towards such crimes. He added that the arrest of the accused — despite allegations of TMC affiliation — underscores the administration’s impartiality and commitment to justice.

"Even if he is a party worker, it must be appreciated that the TMC has zero tolerance for crimes. Had this incident occurred in a BJP-ruled state, the accused would have been garlanded instead," he said.

Odisha women commission chief to visit Bengal

Sovana Mohanty, the chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW), is scheduled to visit West Bengal today. During her visit, she plans to meet with the survivor, assess her health and hold discussions with her parents. Additionally, she will engage with the local police to review the situation.