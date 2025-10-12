Mamata Banerjee on Durgapur gangrape case: 'Girls shouldn't go outside college in night' The 23-year-old medical student from Odisha was allegedly raped by three men near her college campus in Durgapur on Friday night. Police have arrested three suspects and are searching for two others.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday broke her silence on the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, sparking outrage with her comments. Addressing the media, Banerjee said that "a girl should not be allowed to go out at night," while adding that it was unfair to blame her government since the incident took place at a private medical college. "The college authorities should have ensured her safety," she said.

The incident

The shocking crime occurred late Friday night near the premises of a private medical college in Shobhapur, Durgapur — about 170 km from Kolkata. The survivor, a 23-year-old second-year MBBS student originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, was reportedly returning from dinner with a friend when she was attacked. According to police reports, three men approached the victim, snatched her phone, dragged her to a nearby wooded area, and raped her. After the assault, the accused allegedly demanded money to return her phone.

Police investigation and arrests

West Bengal Police confirmed the arrest of three individuals linked to the case and said that efforts are ongoing to nab two more suspects. “We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case,” a senior officer told PTI. Durgapur Commissionerate DC (East) Abhishek Gupta stated that a forensic team would visit the spot to collect evidence and that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

Political reactions and protests

The incident has reignited memories of last year's RG Kar Medical College rape case, drawing widespread condemnation and political protests. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led demonstrations in West Bengal, slamming the Mamata Banerjee government over the “deteriorating law and order situation.” He also reached out to the victim’s father, assuring all support in seeking justice.

Victim's condition and Family's plea

The survivor’s father, speaking to ANI, said that his daughter remains bedridden and in immense pain. Expressing fear for her safety, he has requested permission to move her back to Odisha. “The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are helping us, but I’ve asked to take her to Odisha because her safety is at risk here,” he said.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against all the accused.

