West Bengal: Durgapur medical student allegedly gang-raped; police launch investigation A second-year medical student in Durgapur was allegedly gang-raped after stepping out for food, prompting a police probe and renewed concerns over women’s safety in West Bengal.

Kolkata:

A second-year medical student at a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night after she stepped out with a friend to eat roadside snacks. The survivor, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital as police begin an investigation into the shocking incident.

Lured out and attacked near campus

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm when the victim and her male friend went out for phuchka (pani puri). A group of young men allegedly began stalking and harassing them. The men then reportedly chased away the friend and dragged the victim to a nearby forested area behind the college campus, where they gang-raped her.

The assailants also snatched the victim’s mobile phone and threw it away before fleeing the scene. Her friend later returned with hostel mates and found her injured and unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Parents demand justice

The survivor’s parents, who live in Jaleswar, Odisha, arrived in Durgapur after being informed of the assault. Her father said, "At 10 PM, her friend called us and said your daughter has been raped. The security arrangements are not sufficient. Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken." He added that once his daughter recovers, the family plans to bring her home.

Police probe underway

The Durgapur New Township police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the college authorities. No arrests had been made as of the time of filing this report, though efforts are on to identify the accused.

Recent crimes against women in Bengal

The assault has sparked outrage and renewed concern over women’s safety in West Bengal, particularly among students. The case follows several recent incidents — including the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College in August last year, and the gang rape of a law student in South Calcutta in June — raising questions over campus and public security for women across the state.