Durgapur gangrape case: Odisha CM urges Mamata govt to take strong action, assures all possible support The Durgapur gangrape incident was reported outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday night when the second-year student from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district was out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said.

Bhubaneswar:

In a shocking incident, a second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, was allegedly gangraped. The victim, who hails from Jaleswar, Odisha, is undergoing medical examination, and an investigation is underway.

Odisha CM seeks Mamata’s intervention

Reacting strongly to the development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sought the intervention of Mamata Banerjee, his counterpart in the neighbouring state, in taking action against the culprit. Majhi strongly condemned the incident, terming it "highly condemnable and painful.

Taking to X, Maji said: “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news.In this sensitive matter, I strongly urge the Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial, to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law”.

Mohan Majhi prays for speedy recovery of victim

The Odisha chief minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the victim. “Additionally, I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government,” Majhi said.

The gangrape incident was reported outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday night when the second-year student from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district was out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said. She is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

In the meantime, Pinak Mishra IPS, DIGP, ER has spoken to the father of the victim. A team consisting of a police officer and an administrative officer will visit Durgapur to provide support to the family members of the victim. DIG, Balasore and SP Balasore are coordinating with their counterparts of Durgapur Police: DIGP Eastern Range, Balasore, said.

Durgapur gangrape case: Political slug-fest begins

On the alleged rape of a medical college student in Durgapur, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said no woman is safe in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's government. “Police only protect the CM and her tainted nephew, and extort money for TMC, he said.

Also Read:

West Bengal: Durgapur medical student allegedly gang-raped; police launch investigation