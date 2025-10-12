Durgapur gangrape case: Her life in danger, will take her back to Odisha, says victim's father The victim's father said his daughter is suffering a lot of pain, adding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state officials have assured them of all possible assistance.

Durgapur:

The father of the medical student, who was gangraped in West Bengal's Durgapur, said on Sunday that he wants to take her daughter back to Odisha, citing threat to her life. He said his daughter is suffering a lot of pain, adding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state officials have assured them of all possible assistance.

"She is unable to walk and is on bedrest. The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health," the victim's father told news agency ANI. "I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here to Odisha, to a safer place because here, her safety is at risk... We have requested her to let us take her away."

The victim, a 23-year-old who hails from Odisha's Jaleswar, was studying at a private medical college in Durgapur. According to the police, she had gone to dinner with one of her male friends. Her friend, however, left her suddenly after which some unknown men approached her, took her to secluded place and raped her. The accused also threatened her and demanded money from her to return her mobile phone.