Three arrested for medical student's rape in West Bengal's Durgapur | Latest Updates Durgapur gangrape case: However, officials have not disclosed the identity of those who have been arrested.

Durgapur:

The West Bengal Police has arrested three persons in connection with the gangrape of a medical student of a private college in Paschim Bardhaman district's Durgapur, said officials on Sunday. However, officials have not disclosed the identity of those who have been arrested.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," news agency PTI quoted a West Bengal Police official as saying.

Incident brings back grim memories of RG Kar

The victim, who hails from Odisha's Jaleswar, was a second-year student at the IQ City Medical College in Durgapur's Shivapur area. She, along with one of her friends, had gone for a dinner on Friday night when suddenly some men approached her and raped her in a secluded spot.

The incident brought back the memories of the RG Kar rape incident.

According to the police, the girl and her male friend had gone for dinner between 8 and 8.30 pm on Friday. Her friend left her when three men arrived there, snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus where they raped her. Following the incident, the accused demanded money from the victim to return her phone.

"The matter is sensitive. The investigation is being conducted with all aspects in mind. As soon as more information is available, it will be shared," Durgapur Commissionerate DC (East) Abhishek Gupta said, as reported by PTI. "We spoke to the victim's friend last night. We are trying to find out CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence."

Oppn stages protest in Bengal

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staged a protest in West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari, who leads the BJP in West Bengal Assembly, also spoke to the victim's father, assuring him of all possible help to get justice. Adhikar also took this opportunity to attack Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the law and order situation has completely deteriorated under her.

"Since last year's incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where an on-duty doctor was gang-raped, there have been several incidents where women were tortured," he said in a statement.