TMC MLA vows to build Babri Masjid in Bengal; BJP says 'Mamata Banerjee supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators' Last week, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir said he will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Murshidabad's Beldanga. He said it will take three months to complete the mosque.

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday questioned the entire INDIA bloc after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA claimed he will lay the foundation of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, wondering what atmosphere does the opposition alliance wants to create in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. The saffron party also alleged that the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote bank politics.

"In 2005, Mamata Banerjee threw a file at the Speaker's back because she was angry, as she did not get the permission to discuss the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators... I want to ask TMC, was Mamata ji correct then, or is she correct now?" Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Subhas Sarkar, ex-BJP MP and former union minister, also criticised the TMC, accusing it of engaging in vote bank politics. In a statement, Sarkar said Banerjee's party only wants minority votes, but pointed out that the minorities in the state are aware about it. "The state government does not want the development of minorities," he said.

TMC MLA's remark and party's mega rally

Speaking to news agency ANI last week, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir said he will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Murshidabad's Beldanga. He said it will take three months to complete the mosque, adding that several Muslim leaders will participate in the event on December 6.

Banerjee's party has also planned a Solidarity Day rally on December 6 near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in central Kolkata against the Babri Masjid demolition. However, the TMC has rejected the saffron party's allegations and said that it only aims to promote communal harmony through its annual mega rally.

"That is the spirit of our Constitution, the soul of our nation, Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava. Babri Masjid demolition was a singular act of anti-Constitution aggression done by the BJP, which tried to kill the soul of our nation," party leader Jayprakash Majumdar told news agency PTI.