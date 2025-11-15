Can NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar change BJP's fortunes in West Bengal? Since PM Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP has been looking to expand its footprint in states where it is not in power, particularly West Bengal. In the 2016 West Bengal elections, the saffron party fielded candidates on 291 seats but managed to secure victory on just three of them.

Kolkata:

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic victory in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its eyes on neighbouring West Bengal where it is now looking to oust Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power. In his victory speech from BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also confirmed that the saffron party's next target is to win 2026 West Bengal elections and the end the 'jungle raj' there.

"The victory in Bihar has paved the way for the BJP's triumph in Bengal. I want to assure the people of West Bengal that, with your support, the BJP will put an end to the jungle raj in the state as well," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "If the people are re-electing the BJP-led NDA government, it signifies the establishment of a pro-people, pro-governance and pro-development agenda. This represents a new foundation in Indian politics."

West Bengal, BJP unconquered territory

Since PM Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP has been looking to expand its footprint in states where it is not in power, particularly West Bengal. In the 2016 West Bengal elections, the saffron party fielded candidates on 291 seats but managed to secure victory on just three of them, with a strike rate of 1.02 per cent. The party's vote share was also a meager 10.2 per cent.

Buoyed by its success in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it won 18 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal, the BJP started campaigning extensively in the state for the 2021 assembly polls, with its top leaders like PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regularly holding multiple rallies. Though the results were not in its favour as the BJP won just 77 seats, it emerged as the main opposition in the state and its vote share also improved to 38 per cent.

But can NDA's victory in Bihar change BJP's fortunes in West Bengal?

Political pundits are a bit sceptic about whether NDA's victory in Bihar can change BJP's fortunes in West Bengal. They believe that it would depend on how efficiently political parties in West Bengal handle the outcome of three critical factors in the run up to the scheduled assembly polls next year: SIR, dole politics and women voters.

Speaking to PTI, political analyst Subhamoy Maitra said Banerjee could follow the trail of Nitish Kumar and announce more monetary schemes for women who have traditionally backed her. "Every election result has a set of variable inputs which go into the building of those particular polls. In Bihar, the significantly high turnout of women voters in many pockets which followed the erstwhile Nitish Kumar government's dole of Rs 10,000 into their bank accounts seems to have been the game changer," Maitra said.

However, poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty feels that the BJP would be buoyed by its success in Bihar and will go on full throttle in the neigbhouring state. "The convincing victory of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance would certainly offer better stability to the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. That means there will be less dependence of the saffron camp on Mamata Banerjee which, in turn, would mean they can now launch a no-holds barred political attack on the TMC in the run-up to the state polls," Chakraborty told PTI.

TMC says no chance to BJP

The TMC has said that West Bengal will never accept the politics that the saffron party does. In a statement, party MP Sagarika Ghose also lauded Banerjee and said she is a leader who stays on the ground 24/7 and stays connected with the people. "I would like to give a few reality checks to Mr. Narendra Modi. He spoke about the conquest of Bengal, that he wants to conquer Bengal, as if Bengal is a piece of land to be added to Mr. Modi's CV. First of all, Bengal will never accept the kind of politics that Mr. Modi and BJP do," she told PTI.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly will take place next year, along with that of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.