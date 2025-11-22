BLO worker found dead in Bengal's Nadia, family blames SIR stress; CM Banerjee says situation 'truly alarming' The victim was identified as 54-year-old Rinku Tarafdar, who used to work as a teacher at Bangali Swami Vivekananda School. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at her residence in the Bangaljhi area of Chapra in Krishnanagar.

Kolkata:

A controversy erupted in West Bengal on Saturday after a woman working as Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead at her residence in the Nadia district this morning, with her family alleging that she died by suicide due to the work pressure because of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Rinku Tarafdar, who used to work as a teacher at Bangali Swami Vivekananda School. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at her residence in the Bangaljhi area of Chapra in Krishnanagar.

This is the second such incident that has been reported from the state. Earlier on Wednesday, another BLO was found dead in the Jalpaiguri district. The BLO was identified as 48-year-old Shanti Muni Ekka, who was an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) worker. Her husband, Suku Ekka, alleged that Shanti was under tremendous work pressure due to the SIR.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly criticised the SIR drive, urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately halt it. In an X post on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said Tarafdar's death has 'profoundly shocked' her, pointing out that the situation is 'truly alarming'.

"BLO of part number 201 of AC 82 Chapra, Smt Rinku Tarafdar, has blamed ECI in her suicide note ( copy is attached herewith) before committing suicide at her residence today," Banerjee posted. "How many more lives will be lost? How many more need to die for this SIR? How many more dead bodies shall we see for this process?"

The police have now launched an investigation and has sent Tarafdar's body for post-mortem. "The family is claiming that she was under immense pressure due to her SIR workload. We have recovered a note from her room. The body has been sent for post-mortem. A necessary probe is underway," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.