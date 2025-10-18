Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to revoke appointment of Gorkha interlocutor, calls move 'unilateral' Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee underscored that the hill districts have remained peaceful and harmonious since her government came to power in 2011, attributing this stability to sustained and collaborative efforts.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing “surprise and shock” over the Centre’s unilateral appointment of a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Pankaj Kumar Singh, as interlocutor on issues concerning Gorkhas in Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars. She urged the Prime Minister to withdraw the decision, stating that the state government had not been consulted on the matter.

Questions lack of consultation with state government

In her two-page letter, Banerjee said the appointment was made without prior consultation, calling it inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism. She pointed out that the matters under discussion directly relate to the governance and stability of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an autonomous body functioning under the state government. “Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the foundational principles of our Constitution,” she noted.

Highlights peaceful progress under state’s leadership

Banerjee emphasised that peace and harmony have prevailed in the hill districts since her government assumed office in 2011, crediting continuous and collective efforts for maintaining stability. She cautioned that any decision taken without state involvement could jeopardize the fragile peace in the region.

Reiterates the significance of the 2011 Tripartite Agreement

The Chief Minister recalled the formation of the GTA through a Tripartite Agreement signed on July 18, 2011, between the Government of India, the Government of West Bengal, and the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) in Darjeeling. The agreement aimed to foster socio-economic and cultural development in the hill areas while safeguarding the distinct ethnic identity of the Gorkha community.

Appeals for revocation of appointment

Banerjee reiterated that all future initiatives concerning the community or the GTA region must involve the state government to ensure sustained peace and inclusivity.

Concluding her letter, Banerjee requested Prime Minister Modi to reconsider and revoke the appointment, underscoring that cooperative decision-making between the Centre and the state is vital for maintaining trust and harmony in sensitive regions like the Darjeeling Hills.