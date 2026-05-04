Siliguri Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting begins, leads to follow

Kolkata:

The Siliguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal is set for a closely watched contest as voting takes place along with the rest of the state’s 293 seats. Located in Darjeeling district, Siliguri has emerged as a key battleground between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), reflecting the broader political contest in north Bengal.

The main fight in the constituency is between Goutam Deb of the TMC and Shankar Ghosh of the BJP. The contest also includes CPI(M)’s Saradindu Chakraborty and Congress candidate Aloke Dhara, making it a multi-cornered battle. Campaigning in the region intensified after a rally by Narendra Modi, who targeted the TMC and outlined BJP’s promises, particularly focusing on welfare measures for women.

Siliguri falls under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP has maintained a strong presence. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shankar Ghosh won the seat by defeating the TMC candidate by over 35,000 votes. The BJP also retained the Darjeeling parliamentary seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with Raju Bista securing a comfortable victory. As counting approaches, all eyes will be on whether the BJP can hold on to Siliguri or if the TMC can make gains. Live updates on vote count, leading candidates and final results from Siliguri will provide key insights into the political mood of the region.

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Who is leading the early trends?

Counting began at 8, with initial trends expected to follow quickly.

Who won in the last elections?

Siliguri is one of the Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and is a general (GEN) seat, with the BJP and AITC as the key contenders. In the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP’s Sankar Ghosh won the seat with a margin of 35,586 votes, securing 89,370 votes (50.03%). He defeated AITC’s Dr Omprakash Mishra, who polled 53,784 votes (30.11%).

Earlier, in the 2016 elections, CPM’s Asok Bhattacharya emerged victorious with 78,054 votes (46.36%). AITC candidate Bhaichung Bhutia finished second with 63,982 votes (38.01%), with Bhattacharya winning by a margin of 14,072 votes.

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