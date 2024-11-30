Five killed, 15 injured as bus falls into deep gorge near West Bengal-Sikkim border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least five people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a 150-foot-deep gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on Saturday (November 30). According to the information released, the accident occurred around 3 pm today as the bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta River.

About the casualties

While, at present, five people were killed and 15 others injured, the authorities, however, feared the tally might grow, with several of the injured being said to be in critical condition. The authorities stated the injured are presently being shifted to a health center in Rangpo where they are undergoing medical treatment.

Significantly, the authorities also stated that the identities of the deceased and injured were being ascertained. They mentioned that among those dead also included a woman.

Investigation underway

Moreover, the police stated that the cause of the accident is being investigated, and further details into the case will be released soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

