TMC leader Sushanta Ghosh survives assassination attempt in Kolkata, incident captured on CCTV

Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh of Ward 108 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had a close call on Friday evening when two men attempted to shoot him from close range. The incident, which occurred in the Kasba area at around 8:10 PM, has left the local community in shock.

According to a senior police official, the attackers arrived on a two-wheeler. One of them dismounted and aimed a handgun at Ghosh but failed to fire due to what is believed to be a mechanical malfunction.

Taking advantage of the confusion, locals managed to apprehend one of the attackers while the other fled the scene on the bike. The apprehended suspect, believed to be from Bihar, was later handed over to the police for interrogation.

Investigation and reactions

The police are investigating the motive behind the attempted attack. "We are questioning the arrested man to understand the intent and whether others were involved," said the police officer. Meanwhile, the authorities have deployed a team to ensure security in the area.

Sushanta Ghosh, a seasoned politician who has served as a councillor for over 12 years, expressed his disbelief over the incident. "I never imagined something like this could happen, especially in my area," he remarked.

Prominent TMC leaders, including local MP Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan, visited Ghosh following the incident to show their support.

Rising concerns over security

CCTV footage from the scene has provided critical details of the attack. The video shows Ghosh sitting with a group of people near his residence as one attacker stood waiting on a scooter and the other approached with a weapon. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of public representatives, with citizens and party leaders demanding swift action to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.