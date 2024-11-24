Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Ultadanga area, 10 houses gutted

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab

A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Ultadanga area of Kolkata, engulfing at least 10 houses. According to fire department officials, the blaze started around 7:30 AM in the shanty settlement near the railway tracks. Firefighting efforts are currently underway, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Local sources reported that the fire spread rapidly from one hut to another, with several houses being reduced to ashes before firefighters arrived on the scene. The densely populated area has caused widespread panic among residents, many of whom assisted fire personnel in trying to control the blaze. Six fire engines were deployed to the location, and after nearly an hour of effort, the fire was brought under control.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities, including Minister Sujit Bose and local councillor Shantiranjan Kundu, visited the site to assess the situation.

This incident comes just weeks after a series of other fire-related mishaps in Kolkata. In the past week, a fire broke out in New Town, completely destroying five roadside shops, while another fire in a food court at the Acropolis Mall on November 18 caused panic among workers and shoppers.