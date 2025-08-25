School recruitment scam: TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha attempts to flee during ED raids; arrested Jiban Saha jumped from the wall in an attempt to escape the federal probe agency. He also threw his mobile phone into the drainage, but it was recovered by the ED team.

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha following raids at his premises in West Bengal school recruitment scam linked to a money laundering case. He was at his house in Murshidabad during the raids.

During questioning, Jiban Saha jumped from the wall in an attempt to escape the federal probe agency. At that moment, three CRPF personnel caught him. Then, five ED officers began continuous questioning.

Saha's phone recovered from drain

He also threw his mobile phone into the drainage, but it was recovered by the ED team.

Due to inconsistencies in the testimony, the ED officers finally arrested him.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate launched a fresh search operation throughout the state concerning the SSC recruitment case. From early morning, multiple districts, including Kolkata, have been under scrutiny. Teams were also dispatched to Murshidabad and Birbhum districts as part of the ongoing searches. Raids were also conducted at the residences of Saha's close associates.

The investigative agency suspects that several important evidences and transaction documents related to the recruitment scam are with Saha and his close associates.

The ED team has taken Saha along for questioning. The agency says that large-scale money laundering has taken place in this scam. The investigation is ongoing, and more names may emerge in this case.

Saha previous arrests in recruitment 'scam'

Burwan MLA Saha has been previously arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case. He was arrested on April 17, 2023. He was released on bail in 2024. Currently, he is out on bail as per the Supreme Court's order.

He was also arrested by the CBI in the teacher recruitment scam. After that, he got bail from the Supreme Court. This time, the MLA has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.