Bengal child panel condemns rape threat to Abhishek Banerjee's daughter, urges police protection for minor

Amid nationwide protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday (August 26) took strong action against a controversial social media video. In the video, a protestor was seen issuing a rape threat against the 11-year-old daughter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

In the provocative video, the demonstrator offered a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would commit the heinous act, while some other participants appeared to cheer in agreement. The WBCPCR took suo motu cognizance of the video and demanded strict punishment for those involved under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). The commission also called on the West Bengal police to provide adequate protection to the minor.

“The Commission strongly condemns this kind of statement and calls for police and judicial action against those responsible under the POCSO Act, JJ Act, and UNCRC. While the entire state is mourning the tragic death of the doctor at RG Kar, calling for another rape to settle scores is clearly against the law and could send a dangerous message to society if punitive measures are not taken,” the WBCPCR stated.

“This not only puts the minor girl in question at risk but also endangers all minor girls. The Commission requests the police to arrest the culprit and ensure adequate protection for the minor girl,” it added.

Further, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also expressed his outrage over the threats made against Banerjee's daughter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids."

"No words are enough to condemn the gutter-level threats to our National General Secretary's daughter. STOP THIS NOW," he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the RG Kar Medical College incident, the ruling TMC government in West Bengal has faced strong criticism. While, the opposition has held the Mamata Banerjee-led state government accountable for its handling of the matter, the TMC has accused the BJP and CPM of creating unrest in the state.



