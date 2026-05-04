Kamarhati Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TMC's Madan Mitra leads in early trends, BJP trails

Kolkata:

The Kamarhati Assembly constituency is set for a high-voltage contest in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, with Madan Mitra of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) aiming to retain his stronghold. He faces stiff competition from BJP’s Arup Choudhury Pulak, CPI(M)’s Manash Mukherjee and Congress candidate Kallol Mukherjee, making it a multi-cornered and closely watched battle in North 24 Parganas district.

Kamarhati, constituency number 112, falls under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat and is a general category constituency. The seat has seen intense political contests over the years involving major players like the TMC, BJP, Congress and the Left Front. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Madan Mitra secured a decisive victory, defeating BJP’s Anindya Raju Banerjee by a margin of 35,408 votes. The broader Dum Dum parliamentary seat also remained with the TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sougata Roy defeated BJP’s Shilbhadra Dutta by over 70,000 votes.

From a demographic perspective, the constituency had 1,97,103 voters in 2021, including 99,923 male and 97,174 female voters, along with six voters from the third gender. The Election Commission has undertaken a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 polls to ensure maximum voter inclusion. Kamarhati will go to polls in the second phase on April 29, with results scheduled to be declared on May 4. As counting unfolds, this constituency will be closely tracked for live updates on vote count, leading candidates and the eventual winner, reflecting both local dynamics and the larger political narrative in West Bengal.

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Who is leading the early trends?

Counting began at 8 am. TMC's Madan Mitra is leading in West Bengal's Kamarhati in early trends.

Who won in the last elections?

Kamarhati, located in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, is a general (GEN) assembly constituency. In the 2021 elections, it recorded a voter turnout of 73%, with AITC’s Madan Mitra defeating BJP’s Anindya Banerjee by a margin of 25%. Earlier in 2016, turnout stood at 75%, when CPM’s Manash Mukherjee edged past Madan Mitra of AITC with a narrow 3% margin. The constituency will go to the polls on April 29, 2026, with counting scheduled for today, May 4, 2026.

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