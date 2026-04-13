EC launches 24x7 helpline to report poll-related law and order issues in Bengal during election period

Kolkata:

The Election Commission has launched a dedicated helpline to allow voters and citizens in West Bengal to report law and order-related complaints during the election period, a senior official said on Monday. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the state's Chief Electoral Officer, said that the initiative aims to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

24x7 helpline and email

"A toll-free helpline number, 18003450008, has been made operational. It will remain active round the clock," Agarwal said, adding that voters and members of the public can lodge complaints at any time.

In addition to the helpline, the Commission has also introduced an email facility for grievance redressal. Complaints can be sent to wbfreeandfairpolls@gmail.com, he said.

According to Commission sources, both the helpline and the email service will remain operational from now until the completion of the counting process.

"All complaints will be received directly at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, and necessary action will be taken promptly based on the nature of the grievance," Agarwal added.

West Bengal Elections 2026

West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

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