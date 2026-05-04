Beleghata Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting begins, early trends expected

Kolkata:

The high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 were held in two phases on April 23 and 29 to elect representatives across 293 constituencies. Among the closely watched seats is Beleghata, a key constituency in Kolkata that will play its part in shaping the state’s political future. The election will also determine whether Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) secures a fourth consecutive term or faces a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has significantly expanded its presence in the state.

Beleghata, part of the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, has seen a dramatic political shift over the decades. Once considered a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the seat was represented by CPI(M) leaders for over three decades, including Manabendra Mukherjee from 1987 to 2011. The turning point came in 2011 when the TMC broke the Left’s dominance, with Paresh Paul defeating the CPI(M) candidate by over 32,000 votes. Paul went on to retain the seat in 2016 and 2021, further cementing the TMC’s hold. In the last election, he defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of around 65,000 votes.

For the 2026 elections, the TMC has fielded senior leader Kunal Ghosh, signalling the party’s intent to retain the constituency. He faces a multi-cornered contest against BJP’s Partha Chaudhury, CPI(M)’s Paramita Roy and Congress candidate Shahina Javed. Ghosh, while campaigning, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, highlighting development in the region and asserting that voters would continue to back the TMC. As results unfold, Beleghata will be one of the key seats to watch, reflecting both local dynamics and the broader political contest in West Bengal.

Also read: Siliguri Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Close contest likely between BJP and TMC

Who is leading the trends?

The counting has begun. Early trends are expected to emerge soon after.

Who won in the last elections?

Beleghata, located in the Kolkata district of West Bengal, is a general (GEN) assembly constituency. In the 2021 elections, the seat recorded a voter turnout of 63%, with AITC’s Paresh Paul defeating BJP’s Kashinath Biswas by a margin of 42%. Earlier in 2016, turnout stood at 66%, when Paresh Paul of AITC secured victory over CPM’s Rajib Biswas with a margin of 16%.

Also read: West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mamata eyes fourth straight term but can BJP unseat TMC?