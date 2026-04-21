West Bengal Assembly Election: EC imposes restrictions on bike rallies, check timing, guidelines

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday imposed complete restrictions on motor bike rallies from polling day-2 onwards in the state, and bike riding from 6 am to 6 pm except for in case of emergencies or for polling, to "ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence-free elections" and "to prevent any form of intimidation and source jamming." The restrictions are imposed from Tuesday – two days before polling – and will apply to all 152 Assembly constituencies going to vote in the first phase on April 23.

No nighttime ride

As part of the restrictions, bikes and scooters will not be allowed on roads between 6 pm and 6 am during this period, except in emergencies such as medical needs or family functions. The EC also imposed a blanket ban on bike rallies, citing concerns over intimidation and disruption of the electoral process.

No pillion ride during day

As per the EC order, in the day time between 6 am and 6 pm, pillion riding will be prohibited, except for essential purposes such as medical emergencies, family functions, or activities like dropping and picking up schoolchildren.

Family members allowed to travel as pillion riders

The EC order stated that during the polling day, limited relaxation has been granted. Family members will be allowed to travel as pillion riders between 6 am and 6 pm for voting and other essential requirements.

The EC moreover said the restrictions are aimed at preventing “any form of intimidation and source jamming” and ensuring a calm and conducive atmosphere for voters. People seeking exemptions must obtain prior written permission from their local police station. The development comes as the first phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for Thursday. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that the Election Commission will leave no stone unturned in holding free, fair and transparent polls in West Bengal.

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