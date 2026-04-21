Mamata Banerjee asserts TMC will return to power in West Bengal for fourth consecutive term

Kolkata:

While addressing an election rally in West Bengal’s Haldia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the TMC will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term, claiming that "no one wants the BJP to form government". Mamata also urged opposition parties to come together to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre.

BJP will not win the elections in West Bengal this time: Mamata

"The BJP will not win the elections in West Bengal this time. The Trinamool Congress will again form the government. We will also throw out the BJP from Delhi in 2026 itself," Banerjee asserted.

She further added that she has been extensively touring West Bengal for the last one month, and during this period, "I have understood what people want; it is clear that no one wants the BJP."

Mamata slams BJP for its 'chargesheet' against TMC

Slamming the BJP for its 'chargesheet' against the TMC dispensation over alleged financial irregularities and other issues, the CM said she was also issuing a chargesheet against the saffron party for "taking cut-money (commission)" in the Haldia dock complex and adjoining industrial area.

"You gave a chargesheet against the TMC; I am also issuing one against the BJP," Banerjee said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on March 28 unveiled a chargesheet against the TMC dispensation, accusing it of corruption, deterioration in law and order and facilitation of infiltration.

Banerjee also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stating in a recent rally that he was the BJP candidate in all 294 seats going to polls in West Bengal. "You have to quit the post of the prime minister first for that to happen," she said. The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.