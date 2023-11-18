Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. St Xavier's University pursues Bengal govt for more land for second campus

St Xavier's University pursues Bengal govt for more land for second campus

Raj said to a question that though no time frame has been given, he is keen to get the land by 2025 and begin the process of building the second campus.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Kolkata Published on: November 18, 2023 23:16 IST
St. Xavier's University, Kolkata
Image Source : SXCCAL.EDU St. Xavier's University, Kolkata

St Xavier's University is pursuing the Bengal government for a vacant plot of land near the city in a bid to have a second campus as it plans to introduce new cources and upgrade infrastructure under the ‘Vision 2030’ plan. 

Vice Chancellor Father Felix Raj told reporters here that as part of the plan, the university has requested the state government for 10.7 acres of land in the Rajarhat-New Town area.

"I have requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if the process of handing over the said land can be initiated... the initial response has been favourable. We are keen to follow it up," he said.

Raj said to a question that though no time frame has been given, he is keen to get the land by 2025 and begin the process of building the second campus. St Xavier’s University is at present housed in a campus at New Town area near the city.

ALSO READ | TMC panchayat pradhan killed in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Local TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched in South 24 Parganas

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News