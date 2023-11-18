St Xavier's University pursues Bengal govt for more land for second campus

Follow us on Image Source : SXCCAL.EDU St. Xavier's University, Kolkata

St Xavier's University is pursuing the Bengal government for a vacant plot of land near the city in a bid to have a second campus as it plans to introduce new cources and upgrade infrastructure under the ‘Vision 2030’ plan.

Vice Chancellor Father Felix Raj told reporters here that as part of the plan, the university has requested the state government for 10.7 acres of land in the Rajarhat-New Town area.

"I have requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if the process of handing over the said land can be initiated... the initial response has been favourable. We are keen to follow it up," he said.

Raj said to a question that though no time frame has been given, he is keen to get the land by 2025 and begin the process of building the second campus. St Xavier’s University is at present housed in a campus at New Town area near the city.

