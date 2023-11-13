West Bengal: Local TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched in South 24 Parganas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purpose only

In a shocking incident, a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning. According to officials, this prompted a group of people to lynch an alleged assailant.

They further stated that the deceased TMC leader was identified as Saifuddin Laskar -- the party's president of Bamungachi in Joynagar.

Supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, caught one of the alleged assailants and beat him to death, according to locals. Local TMC leaders alleged that CPI(M) supporters were behind the killing of Laskar.

CPI(M) supporters in nearby areas claimed that supporters of Laskar ransacked their houses and set fire to some after the incident.

Stating that every death is unfortunate, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that the police must conduct a proper investigation to nab the killers and unravel the conspiracy. "The murder of Saifuddin Laskar is the result of internal strife within the TMC, it is no use blaming the CPI(M)," he said.

TMC worker was killed in June

Earlier in June this year, a TMC worker was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in the South 24 Parganas district. The victim was found lying dead with a bullet injury on his head on a road in the Basanti police station area. He was identified as the 40-year-old Ziarul Molla.

Molla was an activist in the Trinamool Youth Congress from Khirishkhali village in Ramachandrakhali panchayat, as per information provided by sources in the victim's family and police. He was reportedly going home from Canning when unidentified persons shot at him on Saturday night in Phulmalanch panchayat.

