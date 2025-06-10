Mamata Banerjee says terrorists behind Pahalgam terror attack should be brought to justice Calling the attack a result of "total failure and callousness" of the Union government, Mamata Banerjee questioned the absence of security forces at the site of the terror strike that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded that the terrorists who were behind the Pahalgam attack should be brought to justice. In the state assembly, while speaking on Pahalgam terror attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "Why did security breaches occur? Not a single police personnel was deployed. I demand that arrest the terrorist first. For the country's security, there is a need to tighten BSF and other agencies...I said Central government should be more powerful, they were a total failure."

What Mamata said on Pahalgam attack

Launching a blistering attack on the Centre over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP-led union government failed to provide security to the people of the country.

Calling the attack a result of "total failure and callousness" of the Union government, Banerjee questioned the absence of security forces at the site of the terror strike that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Mamata Banerjee was addressing members of the West Bengal Assembly during the adoption of a resolution lauding the valour of the armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor', although the term was never mentioned in the tabled resolution.

Why no security forces were there at Pahalgam, asks Mamata

She asked, "Why were no security forces or police personnel present at the spot of the terror attack?" Interestingly, Banerjee suggested that India "had an opportunity to take control of POK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)", during the military face-off between the two nations.

Asserting "We don't support terrorism; it has no religion, caste, or creed", Banerjee demanded that the terrorists who were behind the Pahalgam attack should be brought to justice.

Mamata hails India's military action during Operation Sindoor

The TMC supremo, however, hailed India's military action stating: "There was a need for teaching them a lesson. We salute the bravery of our armed forces."

She also accused the BJP of trying to politicise the valour of the armed forces with an eye on elections.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged, "PM Modi is only busy advertising about himself."

(With inputs from PTI)