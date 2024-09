Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds an administrative review meeting at Nabanna.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to resign from her position if it would benefit the people and ensure justice in the murder case of an RG Kar hospital doctor.

"I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice, I am only concerned about justice getting served," said CM Mamata.