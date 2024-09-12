Mamata Banerjee on stalemate with protesting doctors: 'I apologise to Bengal people' | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday addressed a press conference amid a stalemate with protesting doctors over their slew of demands, including justice for the family of a rape and murder victim that triggered nationwide outrage. Banerjee offered to resign from the CM post, saying that she was ready to quit if it (resignation) would benefit the people and ensure justice in the murder and rape case.

I apologise to Bengal people who expected an end to RG Kar impasse today, she asserted.

"We waited for two hours for the meeting with junior doctors, but they didn't enter the venue. As the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case is sub-judice, the meeting with junior doctors cannot be live streamed as demanded by them," she said.

No meeting between protesting doctors and CM despite efforts