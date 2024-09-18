Kolkata rape-murder case: West Bengal Medical Council to cancel Sandip Ghosh's registration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate Sandip Ghosh's role in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the West Bengal Medical Council has decided to cancel Ghosh's registration, sources said on Wednesday.

In this regard, the council will issue notice on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Sealdah Court extended the CBI custody of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, and police officer Abhijit Mondal for three days. Sandip Ghosh was arrested on September 14, along with Abhijit Mondal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of Tala police station, in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital.

Ghosh and Mondal were interrogated face-to-face about their actions following the discovery of the doctor's body on August 9. The CBI focused on the delay in registering the FIR, the timing of the post-mortem, and the series of phone calls exchanged between them during the investigation.

Sandip Ghose interrogation in financial irregularities case

In addition to the rape and murder case, the CBI has also made arrests in connection with a separate corruption investigation involving financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sandip Ghosh and three others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scandal. The other three individuals include Ghosh's security guard, Afsar Ali Khan, and two hospital vendors, Biplav Singha and Sumon Hazra.

Doctors protest continue

Meanwhile, the protesting doctors of RG Kar Hospital and the West Bengal government have started negotiations to end the impasse. The first meeting between Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors took place on Monday following which Kolkata Police Commissioner was removed. Two health officials were also removed. The doctors have met the Bengal Chief Secretary in the second round of talks for other unresolved concerns.

