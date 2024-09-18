RG Kar impasse: Bengal Chief Secretary to meet junior doctors to discuss unresolved demands shortly

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Visuals from junior doctors' protest in Kolkata

The Bengal government on Wednesday called the delegation of 30 junior doctors for a meeting at around 6:30 after the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front requested one more meeting to resolve the remaining demands. The meeting will start shortly

Earlier in the day protesting doctors sought another round of meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee. In reply to that, Bengal Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been visiting many districts of South Bengal that are facing flood-like situations.

In his reply, Pant said, "I received your mail dated September 18. In this regard, the Chief Minister has already announced the constitution of a Task Force to address your concerns regarding safety and security in medical colleges and hospitals. You are aware that many districts of South Bengal are facing flood-like situations with vast areas inundated."

"In light of the above situation, while we again appeal to you to join duties in the larger public interest and provide services to common people, I along with other members of the Task Force will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 06:30 PM. You are requested to kindly reach the meeting venue by 06:15 PM," Chief Secretary Pant said.

Following their meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee, the government had accepted their demands and removed the Kolkata Police Commissioner and two other senior health officials. However, some demands were not fulfilled and the task force constitution was announced to address the remaining concerns.

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize our cause, false accusations of seeking positions of power rather than justice, and efforts to create divisions among us through emails, audio clips, and to malign our movement. Yesterday, in a long discussion with the Honorable Chief Minister, our five-point demands were discussed, and some of them were partially fulfilled," Junior Doctors Front said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

