'We won't take any action against you, request you to return to work': Mamata meets protesting doctors

Image Source : ANI Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site of the junior doctors' strike outside Swasthya Bhavan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan on Saturday to address the ongoing protests by junior doctors who are demanding justice for the victim of a recent rape-murder case in Kolkata. The tragic incident has incited widespread outrage and calls for enhanced security, leading the medical professionals to stage a protest that has disrupted healthcare services.

During her visit, Banerjee faced a charged atmosphere as doctors chanted "We want justice," reflecting their frustration with the slow progress of the investigation. In response, Banerjee made an emotional appeal, urging the doctors to return to their duties and emphasizing their essential role in patient care. She reassured them that no punitive actions would be taken against any of the protesting doctors and expressed her deep empathy for their situation, highlighting her own experiences with protest and struggle.

Banerjee, speaking as a concerned elder sister rather than in her official capacity, acknowledged the doctors' crucial role in healthcare and their significant sacrifices, including enduring protests in adverse weather conditions.

“I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as chief minister,” she told the agitating doctors. "I have spent sleepless nights as you have been protesting on the road amid rains," she added.

"I know you work a lot. Without you, there are people who have died. Seniors won't be able to work without your assistance, so I urge you to resume work." She emphasised her personal empathy, citing sleepless nights spent worrying about their situation and expressing her deep understanding of their frustration.

“I shall not take any action against any doctor,” Banerjee assured. She vowed to review the doctors' demands and collaborate with key officials, including the chief secretary, home secretary, and director general of police, to ensure justice is served. The Chief Minister also pledged to request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite its probe into the case.

Banerjee acknowledged the doctors' grievances and their call for justice, urging patience and dialogue. "If you trust me, come and talk to me, and I will look into your demands," she said. She compared the doctors' current plight to her past struggles, including a hunger strike in Singur, to emphasize her solidarity with their cause.

Banerjee also informed that her government dissolved the existing Patient Welfare Associations at RG Kar Medical College and other medical colleges to form a new structure. Under this new arrangement, the principal of each medical college will serve as the chairman of the reformed association. The updated structure will include the principal, junior doctors, and police representatives, aiming to enhance the oversight and management of patient welfare across these institutions.

Despite heavy rainfall in Kolkata, junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital persisted with their fifth day of protests on September 14. They are calling for justice for their colleague, a trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at the hospital. The sit-in demonstration is being held outside Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department’s headquarters.

In addition to seeking justice for the victim, the junior doctors are demanding enhanced security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials in connection with the incident at RG Kar Hospital.



